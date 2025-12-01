Munetaka Murakami signs with Chicago White Sox: Japanese slugger lands two-year, $34M deal

The Chicago White Sox have made a significant offseason move by agreeing to a two-year, $34 million contract with Japanese power hitter Munetaka Murakami. The deal, which includes a posting fee of approximately $6.575 million to the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, marks the rebuilding team's first major free-agent signing in years.

Details about the deal Munetaka Murakami, a 25-year-old left-handed slugger, will join the White Sox on a short-term contract that will allow him to hit free agency again at age 27. The $34 million total falls well below initial expectations, especially when compared to the $90 million deal Masataka Yoshida received from the Boston Red Sox three years ago, the richest ever for a Japanese position player.

Advertisement

Despite interest from multiple teams seeking longer, lower-annual-value extensions, Murakami chose the higher-paying short-term option to prove himself against MLB pitching.

Posting fee explained The White Sox owe the Swallows a posting fee for signing Murakami. Here is the official posting fee structure:

Contract worth less than $25 million: 20% of contract value

Contract worth $25 million to $50 million: $5 million plus 17.5% of the amount over $25 million

Contract worth more than $50 million: $9.275 million plus 15% of the amount over $50 million

For Murakami’s $34 million deal, the calculation is straightforward: $5 million + 17.5% of ($34 million – $25 million) = $5 million + 17.5% of $9 million = $5 million + $1.575 million = $6.575 million.

Advertisement

Munetaka Murakami's impressive NPB track record Munetaka Murakami has been one of Japan's premier power hitters since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old. Over eight seasons with the Yakult Swallows, he compiled 246 home runs, a .270/.394/.557 slash line, and a walk rate exceeding 16%. His breakout came in 2022 when he smashed 56 home runs, breaking Sadaharu Oh's long-standing single-season record for a Japanese-born player.

Also Read | Shohei Ohtani wins fourth unanimous MLB MVP award; check details

Even in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, Murakami launched 22 homers in just 56 games while posting a .273/.379/.663 line despite elbow surgery and an oblique strain. His career average of 42.6 home runs per 162 games highlights elite raw power, with 90th-percentile exit velocities that would have ranked fifth in MLB last season.

Advertisement

Boost for White Sox rebuild The White Sox, coming off one of the worst seasons, desperately needed offensive firepower. Adding Murakami alongside young talents like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Miguel Vargas, and Chase Meidroth will inject hope into a lineup built around cost-controlled players.