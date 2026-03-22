'My daughter was extremely shaken': Football star Jorginho alleges mistreatment by Chappell Roan’s team

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho has criticised pop singer Chappell Roan after an alleged encounter involving her security team left his 11-year-old daughter in tears. The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in São Paulo, where the singer was staying during a music event. According to Jorginho, his wife and daughter were in the city for Lollapalooza Brazil when the episode unfolded.

“What happened next was completely disproportionate”

Sharing his account, the footballer said his daughter had been excited to see an artist she admired.

“My wife (@catcavelli) is in Sao Paulo for @lollapaloozabr. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.”

Also Read | Another Iranian soccer player withdraws Australia asylum claim, leaves for Oman

He added that they happened to be staying at the same hotel as the singer.

“By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist.”

Describing the moment, Jorginho explained that his daughter did not approach the singer.

“During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.”

“And the worst part is she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

“What happened next was completely disproportionate.”

Security behaviour questioned Jorginho alleged that a member of the singer’s security team reacted aggressively toward his family.

“A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

He questioned the reaction, saying he did not understand how the situation could be seen as harassment.

“Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”

“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

Call for reflection Drawing from his own experience in the public eye, Jorginho stressed the importance of treating fans with respect.

“I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are.”

Also Read | FIFA passes landmark order for female football coaches

“What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone.”

He urged a moment of reflection, adding: “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans.”

“At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

Jorginho also directly addressed the singer, writing: “@chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Also Read | FIFA passes landmark order for female football coaches

Singer rejects accusations, shares her version Chappell Roan has denied allegations that she was responsible for the incident. Addressing the controversy on Instagram, the singer offered her account of what happened, distancing herself from the actions of a security guard.

“I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer said.

Roan maintained that she had no direct interaction with the individuals involved.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child, like, no one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well,” she added.

Clarifies role of security guard The singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, said she did not instruct any security personnel to approach the mother and daughter. The pair were later identified as Catherine Harding and her 11-year-old daughter, Ada.

“I did not, [and] they did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything,” Roan, 28, clarified.

She also criticised the handling of the situation, suggesting assumptions were made without cause.

“It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there’s no action even taken, like, that’s so not what I stand behind,” she added.

Responds to backlash and addresses fans Amid growing online criticism, Roan emphasised that she harbours no negative feelings towards her supporters.

“The pop star then stated that she does not ‘hate’ people who are fans of her music.”

“I do not hate children, like, that is crazy,” she added.

Offers apology to family Concluding her statement, Roan issued an apology to Harding and her daughter for the distress caused by the encounter.

“I’m sorry to that mother and child that someone was assuming something that you would do something and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad,” Roan said.