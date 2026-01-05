Myles Garrett shatters NFL single-season sacks record in Week 18 clash vs Bengals

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett etched his name in NFL history on Sunday (January 4), by recording his 23rd sack of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The record-breaking play came in the fourth quarter, surpassing the previous mark of 22.5 sacks shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and TJ Watt (2021).

Garrett's dominant performance capped off a remarkable year, solidifying his status as one of the league's all-time great pass rushers.

The Record-breaking moment Entering Week 18 with 22 sacks after being held without one the previous week, Garrett needed just one more to claim the record outright. With about five minutes left in the game at Paycor Stadium, he beat Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr off the edge and brought down quarterback Joe Burrow.

Teammates mobbed Garrett on the sideline in celebration before he quickly returned to the field. The sack was Garrett's 12th career takedown of Burrow, the most against any quarterback he's faced.

Historical context Sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982, making Garrett's 23 the highest recognized total. However, researchers studying pre-1982 game footage credit Al "Bubba" Baker with 23 sacks for the 1978 Detroit Lions, an unofficial mark not acknowledged by the league. Garrett's achievement stands alone in official records, achieved in a 17-game season.

Dominance in a challenging season Despite the Browns missing the playoffs again, this time finishing with a losing record in Garrett's ninth year, the 30-year-old delivered a career-best campaign. He shattered his previous high of 16 sacks and led the NFL with 32 tackles for loss.

The gap between Garrett and the field was staggering. His 23 sacks were 6.5 ahead of the next closest player, New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (16.5). That margin equals the difference between Burns and the ninth-ranked sacker.

What it means for Myles Garrett's legacy This record-breaking year positions Myles Garrett as a strong favourite for his second Defensive Player of the Year award. Already holding records like most sacks before age 30, he has cemented himself among elites like Reggie White and Bruce Smith. In a tough season for Cleveland, Garrett provided the bright spot, proving his individual brilliance transcends team struggles.