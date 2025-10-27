Myles Garrett shatters Cleveland Browns franchise record with 5.0 sacks NFL matchup against New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett scripted his name deeper into NFL history on Sunday, setting a new single-game franchise record with 5.0 sacks against the New England Patriots. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year overpowered rookie quarterback Drake Maye, dropping him for a total of 33 yards in a standout performance. Despite the Browns trailing 32-13 late in the game, Garrett’s relentless pressure was a bright spot, showcasing why he is one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Garrett’s five sacks surpassed his previous Browns record of 4.5, set in 2021 against the Chicago Bears. His first sack of the day also marked a historic milestone, moving him past Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most sacks by an NFL player under 30.

Myles Garrett's stats With his latest performance, Myles Garrett’s career sack total now stands at 112.5, nudging him ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt (112.0) for 27th on the NFL’s all-time sack list since 1982. Among active players, only Von Miller (133.5), Cameron Jordan (124), and Calais Campbell (113.5) rank higher. Garrett’s five-sack outburst also propelled him into a tie with Brian Burns for the NFL lead in 2025 with 10.0 sacks, a significant jump from his pre-game tie for 11th place.

Myles Garrett and TJ Watt, both first-round picks from the 2017 NFL Draft, have been locked in a career-long rivalry. Watt dominated from 2019 to 2021, including a record-tying 22.5 sacks in 2021, but injuries in 2022 allowed Garrett to close the gap.

Exploiting the matchup Myles Garrett’s dominance came against the New England Patriots’ rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who had allowed a team-high 27 pressures in 253 pass blocks entering the game. Garrett capitalized early, racking up three sacks in the first half alone, with additional takedowns in the third and fourth quarters. His 13 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) this season, tied for fifth in the NFL.

Myles Garrett's career The No. 1 overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2017, Myles Garrett, has been a force since entering the league. A four-time All-Pro, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023, edging out Watt despite the Steelers star’s strong statistical case. After a challenging 2024 season where the Browns won just three games, Garrett signed a four-year, $204.8 million extension, cementing his role as the cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense.

