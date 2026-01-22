Naomi Osaka apologises to Sorana Cirstea for disrespectful comments after heated exchange at Australian Open 2026

Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the Australian Open 2026 with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Margaret Court Arena. The match, however, ended on a sour note with a frosty handshake and brief words exchanged at the net. Cirstea, playing in what she confirmed as her final Australian Open before retiring at the end of the 2026 season after 20 years on the WTA Tour, appeared upset during the encounter.

The tension stemmed from Osaka's vocal encouragement to herself, including "come ons" between Cirstea's first and second serves. Cirstea had raised the issue with the umpire late in the third set and addressed it directly with Osaka post-match.

Naomi Osaka's on-court interview In her immediate on-court interview, Naomi Osaka reflected on the win. When asked what it took to beat Cirstea, she said, "Apparently a lot of 'come ons' that she was angry about."

The interviewer probed further about whether Cirstea objected to Osaka pumping herself up. Osaka replied: "I think so, but like, she could have asked me. I am sorry. She is a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so sorry she was mad about it."

These remarks quickly drew attention, with some viewing them as dismissive toward the veteran player in an emotional farewell appearance.

Naomi Osaka issues a sincere apology Later in her news conference, the four-time Grand Slam champion addressed the comments directly and apologised. "I am a little confused. I guess that emotions were very high for her. I also want to apologise," Osaka said.

"I think the first couple of things that I said on the court were disrespectful. I don't like disrespecting people. That's not what I do."

Osaka, the 16th seed and two-time Australian Open champion (2019 and 2021), expressed regret for any perceived slight, especially given the context of Cirstea's milestone.

Sorana Cirstea downplays drama, focuses on farewell Sorana Cirstea, 35, moved to clarify the situation and minimise any ongoing issue. "There was no drama," she said. "It was just a five-second exchange between two players who have been on a tour for a long time. It stays between us. Look, this is my last Australian Open. I have been playing for 20 years. There's more going on than a five-second discussion at the end that I had with Naomi."

