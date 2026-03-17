Nate Diaz returns to MMA: Ex-UFC star to face Mike Perry in explosive Welterweight clash

Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz is making a highly anticipated return to mixed martial arts after a lengthy hiatus, stepping into the cage against bare-knuckle sensation Mike Perry. The five-round welterweight showdown headlines Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) inaugural MMA event, streaming live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

This bout adds massive firepower to an already stacked triple-headliner card. It joins the blockbuster main event featuring Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano, plus Francis Ngannou's heavyweight clash with Philipe Lins. MVP, led by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, is positioning the event as a game-changer for combat sports viewership.

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Nate Diaz's path back to the Octagon after boxing detours The 40-year-old Diaz, hailing from Stockton, California, last fought in MMA at UFC 279 in September 2022, where he submitted Tony Ferguson. Since then, he has ventured into boxing, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in 2023 before bouncing back with a majority decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in 2024.

Known for his relentless pressure, iron chin, and iconic moments, like submitting Conor McGregor in 2016, Nate Diaz has built a legendary fanbase. His rivalry with McGregor and wins over Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone cemented his status as one of MMA's most entertaining fighters. He even challenged for the UFC's symbolic BMF title in 2019.

"Glad to be in action. It's time," Diaz said in a statement. “Don't forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again, so get ready for a new takeover again and again until the end of time.”

Mike Perry set to bare-knuckle firepower Mike Perry, nicknamed "Platinum," brings an undefeated 6-0 bare-knuckle record from BKFC, where he has earned the "King of Violence" moniker with knockouts over big names like Michael "Venom" Page, Jeremy Stephens, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez. His UFC tenure ended in 2021 with a 14-8 record, but his brutal style has translated perfectly to bare-knuckle.

Like Diaz, Perry recently boxed Jake Paul, falling via sixth-round stoppage in July 2024. Now, he's eager to return to MMA gloves.

The fight will follow Unified Rules of MMA in a hexagon cage, promising five rounds of non-stop action from two proven warriors.

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MVP eyes record-breaking viewership with Netflix partnership Nakisa Bidarian, MVP's CEO, expressed high expectations for the card.

"MVP delivered the most-viewed boxing event since the advent of cable, and now we're set to break records again with the biggest viewership in MMA history with the addition of Diaz vs Perry to Rousey vs Carano and Ngannou vs Lins," Bidarian said. "Nate Diaz is the Real BMF, and Mike Perry is the King of Violence. This will be a war from the first press conference all the way to the end when one of them has their hand raised."