Nathaniel Lowe DFA’d by Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews reinstated; check details

The Washington Nationals designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment to make room for outfielder Dylan Crews, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list after a nearly three-month absence.

This decision, coming just a day after Lowe’s first career grand slam, has sparked discussions about the Nationals’ roster strategy and Lowe’s next steps in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Nathaniel Lowe’s form in the 2025 season Nathaniel Lowe, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the offseason for left-hander Robert Garcia, was expected to anchor the Nationals’ lineup at first base. However, his 2025 campaign fell short of expectations.

Lowe hit .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs in 119 games, a significant drop from his .274/.359/.432 slash line during his 2021–2024 stint with the Rangers, where he earned a Silver Slugger in 2022 and a Gold Glove in 2023. Defensively, Lowe struggled, posting -4 outs above average (OAA), ranking in the 12th percentile league-wide.

Despite these struggles, he showed value against right-handed pitching, with a 104 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), outperforming teammate Abraham Toro’s 84 wRC+ against righties. Fourteen of Lowe’s 16 homers came against right-handed pitchers, suggesting potential as a platoon option.

His $10.3 million salary, set through arbitration, and one year of club control likely made him a non-tender candidate for 2026, prompting the Nationals to designate him now.

Dylan Crews’ return The reinstatement of Dylan Crews, a top outfield prospect, drove the roster decision regarding Lowe. Sidelined since May with a left oblique strain, Crews has struggled in his rookie season, posting a .196/.266/.354 slash line with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. Despite his slow start, the Nationals are committed to their young core, opting to keep Crews alongside outfielders James Wood, Jacob Young, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile.

Replacing Lowe at first base Lowe’s departure leaves a vacancy at first base for the Nationals. Josh Bell, who has served as the designated hitter (DH) this season, is the most likely candidate to step in, with 858 career starts at the position.

Other internal options include infielder Paul DeJong and catcher Riley Adams, though both lack significant experience at first base.

In the minors, No. 20 prospect Yohandy Morales, hitting .264 with 426 innings at first base for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings and Double-A Harrisburg Senators, could be a long-term solution.

Where could Nathaniel Lowe land? Nathaniel Lowe’s designation for assignment, post-trade deadline, makes him an intriguing target for other franchises. Teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers could be interested. At 30, Lowe’s experience and power against right-handed pitching make him a valuable asset.