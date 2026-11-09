NBA 2026 round-up: LeBron James shines as Sixers down Bulls, LA Lakers edge out Pistons despite Luka Doncic's absence

LeBron James had his best game yet for the Philadelphia 76ers, who bounced back with a 127-121 win in Chicago on Sunday over a Bulls side that has now lost seven straight NBA games. Veteran superstar James scored 22 points -- his highest tally since joining the Sixers this summer -- in a return to form after a paltry eight points against Cleveland.

James also had five assists while Jaylen Brown top-scored with 29, Tyrese Maxey poured in 27 and Joel Embiid pulled down 10 rebounds. The star-studded Sixers have lost just twice so far this season, for their best start after 11 games since 2000.

Philadelphia grabbed the lead early in the second quarter and never trailed from there, though a resilient Chicago pulled within two points in the closing stages. The Bulls remain second-bottom of the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Milwaukee Bucks -- the only team Chicago has beaten so far this campaign.

They were without shooting guard Norman Powell, their second-leading scorer this season, who was placed on the injury report hours before tip-off with back discomfort. But Josh Giddey provided some hope with a double-double including 19 points and 15 assists.

Lakers beat Pistons in Doncic's absence Meanwhile, James' former Los Angeles Lakers team overcame the absence of red-hot talisman Luka Doncic to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116, and also move to 9-2. Doncic, who has been averaging more than 40 points per game this season, was left out with lower back tightness.

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Austin Reaves stepped up, scoring 43 points, including two calm free throws in the final seconds to take the game beyond Detroit's reach. The Lakers never trailed but had to fight hard to retain a razor-thin lead for most of the fourth quarter. Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons' comeback attempt from the bench with 31 points, while Kevin Huerter added 24.

Minnesota extends fine start with 4th straight win Minnesota extended its fine start with a 115-100 win over struggling Utah. It was the Timberwolves' fourth straight win despite losing Anthony Edwards to injury. The Bucks suffered another loss, falling 117-97 to the Celtics, who rallied from an early 14-point deficit, while Dallas thumped Brooklyn 130-93.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored for Miami in a 114-108 win at Sacramento with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while the Los Angeles Clippers grabbed a rare win, defeating New Orleans 139-123.