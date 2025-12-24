NBA Christmas Day 2025: Complete schedule, times, and live streaming guide

The NBA Christmas Day 2025 slate is set to deliver five blockbuster games packed with superstars, rivalries, and championship-level intensity. From noon tip-off to the late-night finale, it's over 13 hours of nonstop action on December 25 (Thursday). This year's lineup features defending champions, rising contenders, and must-see player matchups.

Christmas Day NBA Schedule 2025 Here's the full breakdown of games and start times (all Eastern Time):

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks Noon ET – Madison Square Garden kicks off the day with two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder 2:30 PM ET – Reigning champs host a revenge game against the team that stunned them recently.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors 5 PM ET – Rookie Cooper Flagg makes his Christmas debut against Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers 8 PM ET – Kevin Durant returns to face LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a star-loaded showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets 10:30 PM ET – Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards cap the night in a Western Conference thriller.

These matchups showcase top teams and players like Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Alperen Sengun making holiday debuts.

How to watch NBA Christmas games TV Channels: Every game will broadcast on both ABC and ESPN for national coverage.

Special Broadcast: The opener features "Dunk the Halls," a fun animated alt-cast with Disney characters on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Live streaming options Stream all games live without cable through several platforms:

Streaming services like Fubo (with free trial), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV (packages including ABC/ESPN)

ESPN+ for select alt-casts

No local blackouts apply on Christmas Day, allowing fans nationwide to access the action easily. However, NBA League Pass subscribers should note that these national games may have restrictions.