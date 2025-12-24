NBA Christmas Day 2025: Complete schedule, times, and live streaming guide

The NBA Christmas Day 2025 slate is set to deliver five blockbuster games packed with superstars, rivalries, and championship-level intensity. From noon tip-off to the late-night finale, it's over 13 hours of nonstop action on December 25 (Thursday). This year's lineup features defending champions, rising contenders, and must-see player matchups.

Christmas Day NBA Schedule 2025 Here's the full breakdown of games and start times (all Eastern Time):

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks Noon ET – Madison Square Garden kicks off the day with two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder 2:30 PM ET – Reigning champs host a revenge game against the team that stunned them recently.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors 5 PM ET – Rookie Cooper Flagg makes his Christmas debut against Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers 8 PM ET – Kevin Durant returns to face LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a star-loaded showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets 10:30 PM ET – Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards cap the night in a Western Conference thriller.

These matchups showcase top teams and players like Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Alperen Sengun making holiday debuts.

Also Read | Alex Caruso, NBA player replaces Johnny Manziel as College GameDay guest picker

How to watch NBA Christmas games TV Channels: Every game will broadcast on both ABC and ESPN for national coverage.

Advertisement

Special Broadcast: The opener features "Dunk the Halls," a fun animated alt-cast with Disney characters on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Live streaming options Stream all games live without cable through several platforms:

Streaming services like Fubo (with free trial), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV (packages including ABC/ESPN)

ESPN+ for select alt-casts

No local blackouts apply on Christmas Day, allowing fans nationwide to access the action easily. However, NBA League Pass subscribers should note that these national games may have restrictions.

Why the NBA on Christmas Day is special The league's Christmas games date back to 1947 and always highlight the biggest stars. For NBA fans, it is more than a celebration of gifts; it's a pivotal moment for the league to pause and evaluate progress. Devoted supporters often view it as the point where the season truly heats up, revealing which teams are legitimate title threats after months of roster adjustments and tactical refinements. Coming off the recent NBA Cup, this rings especially true in 2025.