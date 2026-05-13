NBA concludes its investigation of Antetokounmpo-Bucks injury dispute, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA’s investigation into the dispute between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks regarding the two-time MVP’s injury status has concluded with a determination that no further action is warranted under the circumstances, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because no resolution has been announced. ESPN first reported that the investigation had concluded.

Antetokounmpo left a March 15 victory over the Indiana Pacers early after an awkward landing on a dunk, and he didn’t play again the rest of the season due to what Bucks officials described as a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Antetokounmpo said in the last few weeks of the season that he was healthy and wanted to play.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks’ final game of the season. “I wasn’t able to come on the court now. Who has that say? It comes from above. I thought I had control. OK, if I’m healthy, I’m going to play. This just shows me that not just me, players in general, don’t have no control. No, I didn’t feel like I had control.”

The NBA had announced on April 4 that an investigation into the dispute was ongoing. The National Basketball Players Association had referenced Antetokounmpo while issuing a statement in late March recommending anti-tanking measures.

“The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court,” the union had said in its statement. “Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

Antetokounmpo had two extended absences due to calf strains this season and played a career-low 36 games as the Bucks went 32-50 to snap a string of nine straight playoff appearances. Doc Rivers stepped down as coach the day after the Bucks’ final game.

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 13-year career in Milwaukee and led the 2020-21 Bucks to the franchise’s first title since 1971. But the nine-time All-NBA forward’s future with the Bucks is uncertain.

The Bucks can offer Antetokounmpo a four-year, $275 million contract extension in October. If Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign, he could become a free agent after next season. Or the Bucks could decide to trade him beforehand.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said last week at new coach Taylor Jenkins’ introductory news conference that he’d like the matter settled before the June 23-24 draft.

“Giannis has brought Milwaukee its second championship and the first in 50 years,” Haslam said. “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a phenomenal person. He’s arguably one of the best basketball players in the world and we will do what’s best for Giannis and what’s best for the organization. We don’t know whether Giannis will stay with us or not, but we’ll work through that with Giannis in the coming weeks.”