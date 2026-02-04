NBA names Raptors' Darko Rajaković as coach for World team at All-Star Game

Darko Rajaković always feels like he's representing Serbia. At the All-Star Game, he'll be representing the world.

Rajaković, the Toronto Raptors' head coach, will be the coach for the international team at the All-Star Game in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 15, the NBA announced Tuesday. It's a move that will give the new U.S. vs. The World format even more of a global feel.

Rajaković, who is Serbian and coaches the only NBA team that plays its home games outside of the U.S., will be an All-Star head coach for the first time.

Advertisement

“We had conversations with the NBA, and they were discussing the best way how to have a coach for the World team, for All-Star, for a little bit different format,” Rajaković told reporters in Toronto on Tuesday. “And obviously, it is amazing honor to represent Serbia, to represent Canada, to represent the whole world at the All-Star Game. Really excited to get there together with guys, and, you know, to be part of the great spectacle.”

He'll lead a team that includes, among others, Serbia's Nikola Jokic, Slovenia's Luka Doncic, Cameroon's Pascal Siakam, plus Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

“All of those guys, obviously the best of the best, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to see all of those international guys being on the same team,” Rajaković said. “There’s going to be three or four guys that speak my language, so it’s going to be pretty fun. Nikola Jokic, he’s celebrating his birthday around that time as well, so we’ll have a good time.”

Advertisement

Rajaković has done one of the finest jobs in the league this season.

The Raptors are 30-21 so far this season, on pace for their best record since going 53-19 as the defending NBA champions in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 campaign. The Raptors already have matched last season’s win total and are in line for what would be their first playoff berth since 2022.

The NBA will announce Tuesday night which players are on which team for the All-Star tournament.

Rajaković has a long history in international basketball, starting as a coach in his homeland as a 16-year-old, then later coaching in Spain and eventually serving as a European consultant for San Antonio for the better part of a decade before coming to the U.S. in 2012.

Advertisement

He also coached as part of Serbia’s staff at the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

“Growing up in Europe and coaching in Europe in 17 years before coming to the NBA really shaped me as a coach in fundamental things,” Rajaković said. “Now taking over as a coach with the Toronto Raptors and really understanding that I represent a different NBA team, a team that represents a whole country, a team that is in Canada, I think it’s a great fit for me and the organization.”

At All-Star Weekend, Rajaković will join J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs as the coaches for this season’s mini-tournament — the first time the NBA has tried the U.S. vs. The World concept.

Advertisement

Bickerstaff got his spot because the Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Johnson got his because the Spurs were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at Sunday’s cutoff date; the nod ordinarily goes to the coach of the team with the best record, but Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault was ineligible this year since he coached at the All-Star Game last season.

Rajaković will be one of at least four people in the Raptors organization taking part in All-Star: Scottie Barnes will be in the All-Star Game, while Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin will be in the Rising Stars event.

Rajaković was part of the 2014 All-Star weekend as an assistant coach on Scott Brooks' Oklahoma City staff.

Advertisement