NBA Offseason 2025: Complete list of every trade, extension and free agency deal for all 30 teams

The 2025 NBA offseason has been defined by blockbuster trades, free agency deals and extensions as teams across the league made significant roster changes. Here’s a detailed breakdown of every reported and official move for all 30 NBA teams for the 2025-26 season.

Atlantic Division Boston Celtics The defending champions came into the limelight by reshaping their roster, particularly after Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury raised concerns about their title defense.

Additions include Georges Niang via a three-team trade, Luka Garza on a two-year deal, Josh Minott on a two-year deal, and Anfernee Simons through a trade with Portland.

Departures include Jrue Holiday (traded to Portland), Kristaps Porzingis (three-team trade), and free agents Luke Kornet (to Spurs) and Al Horford (unsigned).

Brooklyn Nets The Nets focused on adding youngsters. Re-signings include Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams, each on two-year deals.

Additions include Terance Mann (three-team trade) and Michael Porter Jr. (trade with Denver).

Departures, on the other hand, include Cam Johnson (to Denver), D’Angelo Russell (to Dallas), and Trendon Watford (to Philadelphia).

New York Knicks The Knicks added firepower with Guerschon Yabusele on a two-year deal and are expected to sign Jordan Clarkson. No major departures were reported, indicating a focus on building around their core.

Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia retained Justin Edwards (three-year deal) and Eric Gordon (one-year deal) while adding Trendon Watford (two-year deal).

Guerschon Yabusele departed to the Knicks, and the team faces decisions on restricted free agent Quentin Grimes. The 76ers aim to strengthen their roster around their draft pick VJ Edgecombe.

Toronto Raptors The Raptors secured Jakob Poeltl with a four-year extension and added Sandro Mamukelashvili on a two-year deal. Notably, there are no significant departures, but trading RJ Barrett is a possibility to ease salary constraints.

Central Division Chicago Bulls The Bulls re-signed Tre Jones to a three-year deal and added Isaac Okoro via trade with Cleveland. It is to be noted that Lonzo Ball was traded to the Cavaliers, signaling a youth movement as Chicago aims for long-term growth.

Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland signed Sam Merrill (four-year deal) and added Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr.

Ty Jerome (to Memphis) and Isaac Okoro (to Chicago) departed, with the team focusing on extensions for Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Detroit Pistons The Pistons re-signed Paul Reed (two-year deal) and added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson (via sign-and-trade).

Tim Hardaway Jr. (to Denver) and Dennis Schroder (to Sacramento) left, as Detroit builds around its young core.

Indiana Pacers The Pacers added Jay Huff via trade but lost Myles Turner to Milwaukee. With a strong core, Indiana is focusing on internal growth.

Milwaukee Bucks The Bucks waived Damian Lillard to clear cap space and signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal.

Re-signings include Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Jericho Sims, and Gary Trent Jr. Additions include Vasilije Micic and Gary Harris.

Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez departed.

Also Read | Chris Paul gives update about his NBA retirement; check details

Southeast Division Atlanta Hawks The Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker (four-year sign-and-trade), Luke Kennard (one-year deal), and Kristaps Porzingis (three-team trade).

Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Georges Niang, and Terance Mann departed, signaling a shift toward a new core.

Charlotte Hornets Charlotte re-signed Tre Mann (three-year deal) and added Pat Connaughton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mason Plumlee, and Collin Sexton.

Vasilije Micic, Jusuf Nurkic, and Mark Williams left, as the Hornets prioritize shooting and health for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Miami Heat The Heat added Simone Fontecchio and Davion Mitchell but lost Duncan Robinson.

Orlando Magic Orlando re-signed Moe Wagner and added Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.

Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Gary Harris departed, as the Magic aim to boost their postseason upside.

Washington Wizards The Wizards added CJ McCollum, Dillon Jones, Kelly Olynyk, and Cam Whitmore via trades.

Saddiq Bey, Anthony Gill, and Jordan Poole departed, indicating a rebuild with new pieces.

Northwest Division Denver Nuggets Denver added Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas while losing Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric.

Minnesota Timberwolves The Timberwolves re-signed Joe Ingles, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid but lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott.

Oklahoma City Thunder The Thunder locked in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (four-year supermax), Ajay Mitchell, and Jaylin Williams.

Dillon Jones was traded, as OKC prioritizes extensions for its young core.

Portland Trail Blazers Portland added Jrue Holiday and re-signed Garrett Temple, but Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton (via buyout) departed.

Utah Jazz The Jazz added Jusuf Nurkic but lost Johnny Juzang, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson. Utah continues its rebuild with draft assets.

Also Read | Bojan Bogdanovic announces retirement from NBA after 10 seasons; check details

Pacific Division Golden State Warriors The Warriors lost Kevon Looney but made no major additions, focusing on Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency.

LA Clippers The Clippers re-signed Nic Batum and James Harden and added Brook Lopez. Drew Eubanks was waived, as LA aims to contend.

Los Angeles Lakers The Lakers re-signed Jaxson Hayes and added Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. Dorian-Finney-Smith departed, as LeBron James and Luka Doncic lead a revamped roster.

Phoenix Suns Phoenix added Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Nigel Hayes-Davis, and Mark Williams but lost Kevin Durant, Tyus Jones, Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and Mason Plumlee.

Sacramento Kings The Kings added Dennis Schroder and Dario Saric but lost Jake LaRavia and Jonas Valančiūnas.

Southwest Division Dallas Mavericks Dallas re-signed Dante Exum and Kyrie Irving and added D’Angelo Russell. Spencer Dinwiddie left, as the Mavericks address their point guard needs.

Houston Rockets Houston made a splash with Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, and Dorian-Finney-Smith, re-signing Steven Adams, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, and Fred VanVleet. Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Jock Landale, and Cam Whitmore departed, marking a transformative offseason.

Memphis Grizzlies Memphis re-signed Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Cam Spencer, adding Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ty Jerome, and Jock Landale.

Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, and Jay Huff left, as the Grizzlies shift toward a defensive identity.

New Orleans Pelicans The Pelicans added Saddiq Bey, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole but lost Bruce Brown, CJ McCollum, and Kelly Olynyk.