NBA schedule release: 2025-26 season opening night, 5-game Christmas slate, and Emirates Cup matchups unveiled

The NBA has officially revealed its much-anticipated 2025-26 season schedule. Fans worldwide can look forward to marquee matchups on Opening Night, a star-studded Christmas Day slate, the return of MLK Day games, and the third-annual Emirates NBA Cup.

Opening night details The NBA season will begin on Tuesday (October 21).

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 PM ET): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champions will be geared up to raise their banner before facing Kevin Durant and the revamped Rockets.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (10 PM ET): The LeBron James–Stephen Curry rivalry is set to enter its 57th chapter, with James making history as the first player to begin a 23rd NBA season.

Opening week schedule Opening week continues with back-to-back doubleheaders.

Wednesday, October 22, features Cleveland vs New York and a battle of 2025’s top draft picks, Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg.

Thursday, October 23, sees an NBA Finals rematch, Oklahoma City vs Indiana. It will be followed by Curry and Nikola Jokić in a Bay Area showdown.

Christmas day showdowns The 78th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day promises a full day of action, which features afull, five-game slate.

Cleveland at New York (Noon ET)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2:30 PM ET)

Dallas at Golden State (5 PM ET)

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers (8 PM ET)

Minnesota at Denver (10:30 PM ET)

From the Knicks’ record 57th Christmas Day appearance to a primetime LeBron-Durant clash, the holiday schedule is packed with drama.

Martin Luther King Jr (MLK) Day tradition continues On Monday, January 19, 2026, the league celebrates the 40th edition of NBA on MLK Day with four games. Highlights include Thunder vs Cavaliers in a battle of last season’s top seeds, Cooper Flagg’s Madison Square Garden debut, and Celtics vs Pistons to close the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will start a four-game slate on MLK Day this season. The matchup will start at 1 PM ET.

They will be followed by the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers at 2:30 PM ET, the Mavericks and Knicks at 5 PM ET, and the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at 8 PM ET.

Emirates NBA Cup schedule The third-annual Emirates NBA Cup kicks off on October 31 with a doubleheader, Celtics at 76ers and Lakers at Grizzlies.

October 31: Celtics at 76ers (East B, 7 PM ET)

October 31: Lakers at Grizzlies (West B, 9:30 PM ET)

November 7: Rockets at Spurs (West C, 7:30 PM ET)

November 14: Heat at Knicks (East C, 7 PM ET)

November 14: Warriors at Spurs (West C, 9:30 PM ET)

November 21: Pacers at Cavs (East A, 7 PM ET)

November 21: Nuggets at Rockets (West C, 9:30 PM ET)

November 28: Bucks at Knicks (East C, 7:30 PM ET)

November 28: Mavs at Lakers (West B, 10 PM ET)