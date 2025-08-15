NCAA to announce Michigan Football sign-stealing scandal findings and punishments; check details

The Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal that has gripped college football since October 2023 is nearing its conclusion. The NCAA has confirmed it will release its findings and punishments on Friday (August 15).

Advertisement

This announcement marks the end of a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of impermissible in-person scouting orchestrated by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

Background of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal The controversy erupted in October 2023, during Michigan’s national championship-winning season. The NCAA launched an investigation into claims that Michigan engaged in illegal advanced scouting, focusing on a scheme led by Connor Stalions, a low-level recruiting analyst.

Stalions allegedly organized a network to attend games of future opponents, filming their sideline signals to decode play calls.

NCAA rules and sign-stealing Notably, sign-stealing itself is not against NCAA rules. However, NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 prohibits in-person scouting of opponents using electronic equipment, making this operation a serious violation.

Reports indicate Stalions purchased tickets to 52 games across the country, targeting both scheduled opponents and potential College Football Playoff matchups.

Advertisement

The scandal's most peculiar twist came when someone resembling Stalions was spotted on Central Michigan’s sideline during a 2023 game against Michigan State, a rival of Michigan.

Key figures and consequences The scandal had significant repercussions for Michigan’s coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach during the 2023 season, was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten for violating its sportsmanship policy. Despite his absence, Michigan, led by interim coach Sherrone Moore, secured victories against top-10 teams Penn State and Ohio State, ultimately winning the national championship.

Harbaugh, now with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, faces a four-year show-cause penalty from a separate NCAA case involving recruiting violations and could face further sanctions.

Advertisement

Sherrone Moore, now Michigan’s head coach, is also implicated for allegedly deleting 52 text messages with Stalions, though he cooperated by turning over his phone to the NCAA. Michigan proactively suspended Moore for two games in the 2025 season (Weeks 3 and 4 against Central Michigan and Nebraska) to mitigate potential NCAA penalties.

Additionally, linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired in November 2023 for reportedly destroying evidence, a claim he disputes.

NCAA’s allegations and Michigan’s response The NCAA’s August 2024 notice of allegations cited 11 infractions, including six Level I violations, the most severe in its rulebook. These charges accuse Michigan of failing to monitor its football program and engaging in impermissible scouting. Michigan’s response, filed in January 2025, called the NCAA’s claims “grossly overreaching” and argued that much of Stalions’ operation used legal methods, with only one game attended by him personally.

Advertisement

The university contends the violations should be classified as Level II, not Level I, and maintains that the sign-stealing provided minimal competitive advantage.

Potential punishments and implications The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions will recommend penalties, which Michigan can appeal. Possible sanctions include fines, scholarship reductions, or a postseason ban. Moreover, the NCAA could impose additional suspensions, particularly for Moore, or issue show-cause penalties for former staff like Harbaugh and Stalions.