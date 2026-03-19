NCAA wrestling championships 2026: Full schedule, TV channels, live streaming details and more

The 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships kicked off on Thursday (March 19) in Cleveland, delivering non-stop action as the country’s top grapplers chase individual gold and team glory.

Penn State, under head coach Cael Sanderson, arrives in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse riding a wave of dominance, winners of the last four team titles and 12 championships since 2011. Oklahoma State still hold the record with 34 national titles, but the Nittany Lions look nearly unstoppable. On the other hand, Iowa, Ohio State, or a dark-horse squad will be geared up to pull off the upset.

How to watch 2026 NCAA wrestling championships TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live streaming options: Fubo (carries all ESPN networks), ESPN+ (extra mat-side feeds and early rounds)

All televised sessions stream live on Fubo, while ESPN+ provides multiple concurrent mats, letting fans follow specific weight classes or wrestlers from the opening whistle.

2026 NCAA wrestling championships schedule (All times ET)

Thursday, March 19 Noon: First Round (ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+)

7 PM: Second Round & Consolations (ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Friday, March 20 Noon: Quarterfinals & Consolations (ESPNU, Fubo, ESPN+)

8 PM: Semifinals & Consolations (ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+)

Saturday, March 21 11 PM: Medal Round / Consolation Finals (ESPNU, Fubo, ESPN+)

6:30 PM: Championship Finals – ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+

Notably, the three-day format starts with 330+ wrestlers competing across ten weight classes. By Saturday night, only ten champions will remain standing.

Cleveland’s Rocket Arena hosts the action The event takes place at Rocket Arena (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) in Cleveland, Ohio, the NBA home of the Cavaliers that transforms into wrestling’s biggest stage. With a capacity of nearly 19,500, the venue delivers an intense, packed-house vibe perfect for college wrestling’s signature drama.

Penn State enters as the clear favourite, but upsets happen every year, especially in the brutal consolation brackets that decide All-American status and crucial team points.

Whether you’re rooting for the Nittany Lions to extend their streak or hoping for a new champion to emerge, the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships promise edge-of-your-seat excitement through Saturday night.

FAQs 1. When and where are the 2026 NCAA wrestling championships clashes happening? March 19 to 21, 2026, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rocket Arena) in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. How can I watch it? TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live Streaming: Fubo or ESPN+