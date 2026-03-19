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NCAA wrestling championships 2026: Full schedule, TV channels, live streaming details and more

Here’s your complete guide to watching every thrilling moment of the 2026 NCAA wrestling championships.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated19 Mar 2026, 06:59 PM IST
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NCAA Wrestling Championships 2026
NCAA Wrestling Championships 2026(NCAA Men's Wrestling/X)
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The 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships kicked off on Thursday (March 19) in Cleveland, delivering non-stop action as the country’s top grapplers chase individual gold and team glory.

Penn State, under head coach Cael Sanderson, arrives in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse riding a wave of dominance, winners of the last four team titles and 12 championships since 2011. Oklahoma State still hold the record with 34 national titles, but the Nittany Lions look nearly unstoppable. On the other hand, Iowa, Ohio State, or a dark-horse squad will be geared up to pull off the upset.

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Also Read | Mikel Brown Jr injury update: Louisville star freshman's status vs South Florida

How to watch 2026 NCAA wrestling championships

TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live streaming options: Fubo (carries all ESPN networks), ESPN+ (extra mat-side feeds and early rounds)

All televised sessions stream live on Fubo, while ESPN+ provides multiple concurrent mats, letting fans follow specific weight classes or wrestlers from the opening whistle.

2026 NCAA wrestling championships schedule (All times ET)

Also Read | March Madness schedule: Full NCAA tournament dates, times, locations and mo

Thursday, March 19

Noon: First Round (ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+)

7 PM: Second Round & Consolations (ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Friday, March 20

Noon: Quarterfinals & Consolations (ESPNU, Fubo, ESPN+)

8 PM: Semifinals & Consolations (ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+)

Saturday, March 21

11 PM: Medal Round / Consolation Finals (ESPNU, Fubo, ESPN+)

6:30 PM: Championship Finals – ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+

Notably, the three-day format starts with 330+ wrestlers competing across ten weight classes. By Saturday night, only ten champions will remain standing.

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Cleveland’s Rocket Arena hosts the action

The event takes place at Rocket Arena (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) in Cleveland, Ohio, the NBA home of the Cavaliers that transforms into wrestling’s biggest stage. With a capacity of nearly 19,500, the venue delivers an intense, packed-house vibe perfect for college wrestling’s signature drama.

Penn State enters as the clear favourite, but upsets happen every year, especially in the brutal consolation brackets that decide All-American status and crucial team points.

Whether you’re rooting for the Nittany Lions to extend their streak or hoping for a new champion to emerge, the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships promise edge-of-your-seat excitement through Saturday night.

Also Read | Nate Diaz returns to MMA: Ex-UFC star to face Mike Perry in Welterweight clash

FAQs

1. When and where are the 2026 NCAA wrestling championships clashes happening?

March 19 to 21, 2026, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rocket Arena) in Cleveland, Ohio.

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2. How can I watch it?

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live Streaming: Fubo or ESPN+

3. Who are favoured to win the team title?

Penn State are the heavy favourites, but Iowa, Ohio State, or a dark horse team could upset them.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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