Ndamukong Suh retires: Veteran NFL player announces exit on his father's death anniversary; shares heartfelt post

Ndamukong Suh, veteran NFL defensive lineman announced his retirement on Saturday (July 12). He declared his decision with an emotional post on his social media account, marking the one-year anniversary of his father’s passing.

After 13 seasons of relentless play, a Super Bowl title, and a reputation as one of the most dominant figures in football, Suh decided to step away from the game to focus on new ventures.

Ndamukong Suh's career Ndamukong Suh’s journey began at Nebraska, where he established himself as one of college football’s most dominant defensive tackles. Selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh made his mark with his remarkable skills. His rookie season earned him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a first-team All-Pro nod. Over his career, Suh claimed five All-Pro selections.

Suh’s path took him from Detroit to Miami, where he signed a record-breaking contract as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time. Later, he joined the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. He played in Super Bowls with three different teams during his career, a rare feat shared by only a few players like Rod Woodson and Bill Romanowski. His crowning achievement came in 2020, winning Super Bowl 55 with the Buccaneers, a moment he cherishes as part of his “countless battles in the trenches.”

Honouring father’s legacy and retirement post Ndamukong Suh’s retirement announcement was deeply personal, tied to the loss of his father on July 12, 2024. In his X post, he described his father as “my idol, my coach, and my anchor,” crediting him for instilling the values that fueled his career. Before his father’s passing, he advised Suh to move on from football: “It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.” Honoring that advice, Suh chose the anniversary of his father’s death to retire, closing one chapter and beginning another.

Controversies Suh’s career wasn’t without controversy. His aggression and old-school style led to multiple fines and two suspensions, including a highly publicized incident involving Aaron Rodgers that was later overturned.

While his hard-hitting approach drew criticism from opponents and the league office, it also cemented his reputation as a throwback defender in an era increasingly focused on player safety.