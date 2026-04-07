Need failures along your journey to remind you how much harder you need to work, says RCBs Devdutt Paddikal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Devdutt Padikkal's resurgence has emerged as one of the standout storylines of IPL 2026, with the left-hander playing a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opening two victories.

Scores of 50 off 29 against Chennai Super Kings and 61 off 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad have set the tone for the season, highlighting not just form but the evolution of a player who has rebuilt his game with intent and resilience.

Having first risen through the ranks with RCB as a technically sound top-order batter, he enjoyed early success in the IPL, forming strong partnerships and displaying maturity beyond his years. However, as the format evolved, the demands forced him into a period of introspection and adjustment, as per a press release from RCB.

Speaking on that phase, Devdutt Padikkal said, "When things didn't go well, I didn't have answers. But that phase gave me that motivation and that fire to get better. Sometimes you need those failures along your journey to remind you how much harder you need to work."

"The underlying factor was that he was very excited to play for RCB," Dinesh Karthik revealed. "On the first call, he said I couldn't be happier playing for any other team than RCB. I represented RCB, and I remember coming and watching matches as an RCB fan. And that set the tone for how we looked at him and how we wanted him to achieve certain things. His message was clear: 'I'm here, and I want to make a difference. Just tell me what you need.' And from that day, the first day in the camp, he actually was a man on a mission."

With clarity around his role and a commitment to evolve, Padikkal worked on expanding his game, particularly his scoring intent in T20 cricket.

"When I got the opportunity with RCB again, I decided there were a lot of things I needed to change; I needed to really commit to working on those things regardless of what the outcome may be. It's not easy when you've grown up playing a certain way. I could have easily accepted that I'll stick to test cricket, but it was important for me to come out of that comfort zone and try to adapt."

And with that resolve, Devdutt went on to score 247 runs, with a strike rate of 150, across 10 matches for RCB in 2025.

That growth is now translating into performance. His 50 off 29 against CSK showcased controlled aggression, while the 61 off 26 against SRH reflected a player operating at a significantly higher tempo, a clear indicator of his evolution in the shortest format.

"In 2020-2021, I was a lot more scared as a young kid coming in. I feel over the years I've learned to handle everything that goes around in the IPL. At this point, I've reached a stage of maturity where I understand what I need to do to be at my best. And I feel a lot calmer and more composed, and I'm really happy at where I am, and I'm really enjoying my cricket," Devdutt reflected.

Speaking on Padikkal's growth, Dinesh Karthik said, "Devdutt Padikkal coming into 2025 was a very different Devdutt Padikkal to the one that left RCB earlier. He has learned to handle everything that comes with playing in the IPL, and the way he has adapted his game has been very impressive. If he continues in this rich vein of form, I don't think Team India can ignore him across formats. He is batting at a level which is a touch above a lot of other players."