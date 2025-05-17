Neeraj Chopra after breaking 90m barrier, says ‘Just the beginning... ready to…' - Video

It was a “bitter-sweet” day for Neeraj Chopra at the Doha Diamond League, where the Indian javelin star finally broke through the elusive 90-metre barrier but was forced to settle for second place. The 27-year-old, who has battled a persistent groin injury in recent years, looked in top form as he launched the spear to a career-best 90.23m on his third attempt. With this throw, Chopra became only the third Asian and 25th athlete overall to surpass the 90m mark — a prestigious group led by his current coach, Czech legend Jan Železný.

However, Germany’s Julian Weber had the final word in Doha. Weber secured victory with a last-round effort of 91.06m, eclipsing Chopra’s mark and pushing the Indian Olympic gold medallist into second place, despite Chopra leading until the final round.

Having finally cleared the 90m milestone - a target he had chased for five years - Chopra said there was more to come, especially now that he feels close to full fitness. The focus, he added, is on refining his technique under Železný, with whom he has been training since February, although their partnership officially began in November.



“I am very happy with the 90m mark but it's a little bit of a bitter-sweet experience actually. But never mind, I and my coach are still working on some aspects of my throw. We started working together only in February this year. I am still learning things,” Chopra was quoted as saying by TOI.

“I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better, we will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships.” The World Championships are scheduled in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September.

‘Next Goal 90m’



Asked about his next target now that the 90m barrier had been crossed, Chopra said, “My next goal is just 90m. I believe I am ready to throw farther. It's just the beginning of a long season.”

He added, “I am very happy that Jan Železný is my coach and we worked very hard in South Africa. We are still working on some aspects.”

Chopra credited the favourable conditions in Doha for aiding his big throw and revealed that Železný had predicted a 90m effort even before the competition.

“When I was having warm-up throws my coach said today is the day when I can throw 90m. After my 90m throw also, he told me I can throw 2-3m farther.”



“The wind helps for sure and the weather is a little warm and that helps. It's the first competition of the year, so everyone came with a fresh mindset after a long time and has hunger inside for the throwing part.”

“I also told Julian (Weber) that we can throw 90m. I am also happy for him. We have tried very hard for 90m for so many years, and so we are happy. It's like a good push between us and in the next competition we will push each other again and will throw farther,” he added.

This was not the first time Chopra had finished second after a record-breaking throw.

“It had happened earlier also. When I threw an NR with over 89m in Turku, I finished second. In Stockholm DL, when I threw 89.94m, I was second again, so also here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Weber, who also crossed the 90m mark for the first time, expressed delight over the competition and Chopra’s breakthrough.

“I did not know how it happened. I had a very good massage thanks to my physiotherapist. It was fun today. Neeraj threw his first 90m plus and I went past the mark in my last throw and that was just perfect.”

“I was very happy for him. We have been fighting for the 90m throw for a long time and we both achieved that today. So, it was very special for us.”

Weber’s 91.06m effort — the best in the world this season so far - made him the 26th athlete to breach the coveted distance.

Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada finished third with a best of 84.65m, recorded on his opening attempt.