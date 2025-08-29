Neeraj Chopra clinches second position in Diamond League 2025; Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott claim 1st and 3rd places

Neeraj Chopra sealed the second place with a throw of 85.01m.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 Aug 2025, 01:01 AM IST
India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final
India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final (REUTERS)

Neeraj Chopra clinched the second position in the Diamond League final on August 28 (Thursday). He registered a throw of 85.01m in the sixth and final round to seal the spot. Notably, Julian Weber of Germany claimed the first spot with his 91.51m throw in the second round to seal the win.

Final standings

Julian Weber (Germany): 91.51m

Neeraj Chopra (India) - 85.01

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): 84.95m

Anderson Peters (Grenada): 82.06m

Julius Yego (Kenya): 82.01m

Andrian Mardare (Moldova): 81.81m

Simon Weiland (Switzerland): 81.29m (Personal best)

 

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.

Business NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra clinches second position in Diamond League 2025; Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott claim 1st and 3rd places
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.