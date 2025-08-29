Neeraj Chopra clinches second position in Diamond League 2025; Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott claim 1st and 3rd places

Neeraj Chopra clinched the second position in the Diamond League final on August 28 (Thursday). He registered a throw of 85.01m in the sixth and final round to seal the spot. Notably, Julian Weber of Germany claimed the first spot with his 91.51m throw in the second round to seal the win.
Julian Weber (Germany): 91.51m
Neeraj Chopra (India) - 85.01
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): 84.95m
Anderson Peters (Grenada): 82.06m
Julius Yego (Kenya): 82.01m
Andrian Mardare (Moldova): 81.81m
Simon Weiland (Switzerland): 81.29m (Personal best)
