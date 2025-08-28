Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live Streaming: Indian javelin ace's opponents, when and where to watch, date & time

Neeraj Chopra will enter the Diamond League Final 2025 as one of the favourites after winning the 2022 edition and finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2024 editions. Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at Diamond League Final 2025 will start from 11:15 PM IST on August 28.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra will be competing in his fourth Diamond League final, having won it in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2024.
Having won the Diamond League final in 2022, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for another silverware when the Indian take the field in the 2025 final in Zurich at Switzerland's iconic Letzigrund Stadium. Although the Diamond League 2025 event started on August 27, Neeraj's event starts on August 28 from 11:15 PM IST.

Neeraj, who brought India into world map of athletics with a Olympics gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, has been a regular face in the Diamond League finals. After his title win in 2022, Neeraj missed out on the top price in the next two years, finishing runners-up in Eugene and Brussels.

In fact, Neeraj missed on a top-of-the-podium finish in 2024 final by a single centimetre to Grenada's Anderson Peters in Brussels last year. Neeraj competed in two Diamond League meets in 2025 - finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m, and won the Paris leg with 88.16m.

However, the competition will be tough for Neeraj in Zurich as six athletes in the seven-man field are in the top 10 of the world rankings. While Peters enters Diamond League 2025 final as a defending champion, the line-up will also feature Germany's Julian Weber, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott, and former world title holder Julius Yego.

Diamond League Final 2025: Javelin throw entry list

  • Neeraj Chopra (India): SB 90.23m | PB 90.23m | World Ranking: 1
  • Andrian Mardare (Moldova): SB 82.38m | PB 86.66m | World Ranking: 8
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada): SB 85.64m | PB 93.07m | World Ranking: 2
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): SB 86.30m | PB 90.16m | World Ranking: 7
  • Julian Weber (Germany): SB 91.06m | PB 91.06m | World Ranking: 3
  • Simon Wieland (Switzerland): SB 79.33m | PB 79.44m | World Ranking: 43
  • Julius Yego (Kenya): SB 84.51m | PB 92.72m | World Ranking: 4

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live in action in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League final event in India. But fans in India can catch the javelin ace in action on Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

