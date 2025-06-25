Neeraj Chopra not satisfied despite Ostrava Golden Spike victory; says ‘I could have performed better’

Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin icon and two-time Olympic medallist, clinched another win at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike. Even after the victory at the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour (Gold Level) event in the Czech Republic, Chopra wasn't satisfied with his performance.

Neeraj Chopra's performance Neeraj Chopra coached by Czech legend Jan Zelezny, threw 85.29m in his third round to secure the title. He claimed the win after defeating South Africa’s Douw Smit (84.12m) and Grenada’s Anderson Peters (83.63m). Even though it was not his personal best performance, Neeraj registered his third victory of the season.

Watch the winning throw

Neeraj Chopra reflected on his win “I used to watch this meeting a lot as a kid. I watched people like Jan Zelezny and Usain Bolt winning the Golden Spike and I dreamt of winning one as well. Now the dream has come true,” Neeraj Chopra expressed after winning the javelin throw event.

However, the 27-year-old was candid about his performance. “I am not that happy with my performance today, but I am very happy with the trophy I won,” he admitted.

“The amount of support we were getting from the crowd was crazy. I just wish I could have performed better for them,” he further added.

Neeraj Chopra's journey to winning the title at Ostrava Golden Spike Notably, Neeraj Chopra didn't participate in the previous two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness concerns.

Moreover, this year, Chopra’s journey to the podium started with a foul throw, briefly unsettling fans. He bounced back and regained his rhythm with an 83.45m throw in the second round, followed by his winning throw of 85.29m. His next throws of 82.17m and 81.01m, along with another foul in the sixth round, didn’t match his season’s best.