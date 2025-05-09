Neeraj Chopra postpones NC Classic javelin throw event due to India-Pakistan tensions: What the Olympic champion said

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, has postponed the NC Classic javelin throw event, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 24. Neeraj Chopra's team decided to postpone the event due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner announced the decision on Friday on Instagram.

“In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority.”

“We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation."

"A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind.”

Earlier in the day, the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended the event for one week due to the same reason. The decision was announced by the governing body.

Cancellation of Arshad Nadeem's invitation Neeraj Chopra expressed his displeasure on April 25 for all the hate and abuse aimed at him for inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the event.

“I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of our country.”

“There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't left my family out of it.”