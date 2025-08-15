Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor said no to ₹1.5 crore in US | Here's why

Himani Mor, wife of two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, had once turned down a lucrative job offer abroad to pursue a career in sports business.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, her father, Chand Mor, revealed that Himani, who stepped away from professional tennis, is now focused on building her own venture.

“She also turned down a ₹1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” he said.

Himani holds a qualification in Sports and Fitness Management from Franklin Pierce University in the United States.

She is currently in Europe with Neeraj, who is undergoing an intense training block ahead of a packed competition calendar.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony at a resort in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Who is Himani Mor? According to NDTV, Himani completed her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Delhi University's Miranda House. The report added that she has a brother, Himanshu, who is also a tennis player.

Himani recently completed her Master's in Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Sports Star reported that Himani worked as a part-time Volunteer Assistant tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. She is also a graduate assistant at Amherst College and manages the college’s women’s tennis team.

According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani’s carrer best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra? Neeraj Chopra recently withdrew from the upcoming Silesia Diamond League in Poland, which had been billed as a marquee clash between him and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.

Both names were absent from the final entry list, leaving fans curious.