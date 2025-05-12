Neeraj Chopra takes charge as India set for record representation at Doha Diamond League 2025

India will be geared up to witness its highest-ever representation in a Diamond League event. Neeraj Chopra along with three other athletes is set to take part in the prestigious event scheduled on the 16th of May 2025 at Doha. Neeraj will be accompanied by Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary, and Gulveer Singh across different track and field events.

Neeraj Chopra leads India’s charge at Diamond League India’s biggest medal hope, Neeraj Chopra, will be back in action at the Qatar Sports Club where he previously claimed the gold medal in the year 2023 and finished second in 2024.

Neeraj Chopra's previous performances: Neeraj Chopra claimed gold in 2023 with a mark of 88.67m

Neeraj Chopra claimed silver in 2024 with a throw of 88.36m

The men’s javelin throw event will be one of the most anticipated contests of the league. Neeraj will face tough competition from players like Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic who won the 2024 Doha Diamond League, two-time World Champion, and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada). Other known competitors are Julian Weber and Max Dehning (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), and Roderick Genki Dean (Japan).

Kishore Jena also in the mix Joining Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw is fellow Indian Kishore Jena, who had a decent outing in 2024. He finished ninth at the event with a throw of 76.31m. This year's league will be another opportunity for Jena to test himself and gain valuable international experience.

Diamond League debut for Gulveer Singh Gulveer Singh, India’s national record holder in the men’s 5000m, will be making his Diamond League debut in Doha. Gulveer’s inclusion is a promising sign of India’s growing presence in global events. The star athlete has consistent performances at the national level.

Parul Chaudhary to represent India in Women’s Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary will take part in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Doha Diamond League. She is the national record holder in the event and will aim to make a strong impact in the upcoming event.

India's events and timings Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena – 10:13 pm IST

Men’s 5000m: Gulveer Singh – 10:15 pm IST

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary – 11:14 pm IST