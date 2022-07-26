Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
- IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said the reigning Olympic champion has been advised rest for one month.
India's Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham this year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on 26 July.
IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said the reigning Olympic champion has been advised rest for one month.
“Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this," Rajeev Mehta said.
"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concern," Mehta said.
"Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month's rest by his medical team," Mehta added.
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.
On 24 July, Chopra won the second position at the World Athletics Championships, finishing with a historic silver in the men's javelin final with a 88.13m throw at Eugene, Oregon. He became the second Indian and first Indian man to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championship held in Paris.
After winning the silver medal, Chopra had mentioned about an inquiry during the game.
"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," he had said.
Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games.
Earlier in June, Chopra had also set a new national record with an opening throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League.