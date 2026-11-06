NEP U19 vs IND U19 live streaming: Where to watch sons of Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag play in 2026 U-19 Asia Cup?

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of Indian cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid will be on focus when India take on Nepal in their opening group A encounter of the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday.
India are being led by Lakshya Raichandani, while Yashbhardan Singh Chauhan has been named as his deputy. India have een drawn in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan are facing UAE in the other Group A game on the day.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the semifinals on November 12. While Anvay had previously featured for India U-19 against Sri Lanka U-19 in July, scoring 101 runs in two matches, this was the first time, Aaryavir is donning an Indian jersey.
Both Aaryavir and Anvay are coming into this tournament on the back of some impressive performances for the Indian U19 team. Aaryavir, who is a top-order batter, scored 28, 47 and 34 in the youth one-day series against Australia. Anvay, India U-19's first-choice wicketkeeper, scored 38 and 9 in the two games against Australia U-19.
Meanwhile, India U19 captain Rajesh Raichandani has won the toss and opted to field first. “Going to bowl first on this surface. Preparation has been good. We came early and we had a good 2-3 days practice sessions. They are all extraordinary talents, and look out to all of them,” the Indian U19 skipper said at the toss.
For Nepal U-19 captain Bipin Sharma, they wanted to bat first. “We would have batted first. We have done a lot of good practice back home and I think we are ready for this moment, because we have been waiting for this moment a long period of time,” Sharma said.
Sony Sports Network is the broadcaster of the U19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The Nepal U19 vs India U19 Group A encounter will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India from 10:30 AM IST. Live streaming of Nepal U19 vs India U19 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Aashish Luhar(w), Abhay Yadav, Bipin Sharma(c), Darsh Sonar, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Nischal Chhetri, Nitesh Patel, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sachin Bhatt, Sushil Rawal, Suryanshu Koirala
India U19 (Playing XI): Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan