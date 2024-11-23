Netherlands beat Germany to reach Davis Cup final for first time

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-NLD-GER:Tennis-Netherlands beat Germany to reach Davis Cup final for first time

Reuters
Published23 Nov 2024, 04:11 AM IST
Netherlands beat Germany to reach Davis Cup final for first time
Netherlands beat Germany to reach Davis Cup final for first time

MALAGA, Spain (Reuters) -An inspired Netherlands team made Davis Cup history as they put their nation into the final for the first time ever with a 2-0 defeat of Germany on Friday.

Singles wins for Botic Van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor sparked a party amongst an army of orange-clad Dutch fans inside the Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena.

Paul Haarhuis's team will face either defending champions Italy or Australia in Sunday's final. They face each other in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Van de Zandschulp, the player who ended Spanish great Rafa Nadal's career on Tuesday, held his nerve to beat Daniel Altmaier 6-4 6-7(12) 6-3, although he required 10 match points to give his side the edge in the semi-final.

The world number 80 has won all three of his rubbers this week, including beating Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers in the decisive doubles against Spain on Tuesday.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff looked like keeping the three-times champions in with a chance of reaching the final for the first time since 1993 as he led by a set and a break of serve against Griekspoor.

But 40th-ranked Griekspoor produced a stunning fightback to win 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4, capping the decisive win with his 25th ace.

"It's unbelievable, we have been talking about this for two or three years," the 28-year-old Griekspoor said on court.

"We came here all the time and had unbelievably tough draws, losing to finalists and winners and this year we had Spain in the quarter-finals, but we believed in ourselves so much and we felt like it was possible."

The 29-year-old Van de Zandschulp looked on course for a comfortable win after taking the opening set and leading in the second. But he was dragged into a marathon 26-point tiebreak in which he saw five match points go begging before Altmaier stole it to take the match to a deciding set.

Van de Zandschulp got ahead in the decider only to allow Altmaier back but then broke serve again to lead 5-3 as both players struggled to maintain a high level.

Gripped by nerves he served three double faults as he tried to close out the match, one on a match point, but eventually got the job done.

The second singles was a much higher-quality duel with both players producing some stunning tennis on the fast indoor court.

Struff barely put a foot wrong in taking the first set but will rue not taking either of the two break points he had when Griekspoor served at 3-4 in the second set.

From that moment on Griekspoor, serving like a man possessed, charged back to outplay his opponent and kept his cool in the deafening noise to hold serve for victory.

Captain Haarhuis, who played in the Dutch Davis Cup team from 1990 to 2005, paid tribute to his players.

"For me it means I'm a finalist for the first time ever in the Davis Cup and to be part of this team who have played so well in the past five years," he said.

"Especially unique as we don't have the top five player, the top 10 player, but it's a team effort and we have shown we can get here. The guys have a lot of confidence after this but we will have to come out there with big balls on Sunday and believe that it's our time."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 04:11 AM IST
Business NewsSportsNetherlands beat Germany to reach Davis Cup final for first time

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.