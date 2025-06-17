Netherlands script history by winning T20I match against Nepal in 3rd Super Over; Netizens fail to keep calm

The Netherlands scripted their name in cricket history by defeating Nepal in a thrilling T20I Tri-Series match at Titwood, Glasgow. They clinched the win in a dramatic third Super Over, catching the attention of spectators worldwide. The match, which saw both teams tie at 152 runs after 20 overs, escalated into a triple Super Over showdown, leaving netizens excited.

Advertisement

A nail-biting match The Netherlands posted a competitive 152-7 in their 20 overs, powered by Teja Nidamanuru’s explosive 35 off 18 balls and significant contributions from Michael Levitt (20) and Vikramjit Singh (30). Nepal’s bowlers, led by Sandeep Lamichhane’s 3/18, kept the pressure on, with Nandan Yadav and Kushal Bhurtel also scalping wickets.

When it comes to Nepal’s chase, Captain Rohit Paudel’s 48 off 35 balls and Kushal Bhurtel’s fiery 34 off 23 set the tone. However, wickets kept falling and their batting line-up struggled. Nepal matched the Netherlands’ 152 with eight wickets down, forcing the game into a Super Over.

Super Over drama First Super Over The first Super Over saw Nepal’s Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel face Daniel Doram. Bhurtel smashed 18 off 5 balls, including four and two sixes, and guided Nepal to post 19/1.

Advertisement

In response, Michael Levitt and Max ODowd matched the score for the Netherlands, with Levitt smashing a six and ODowd adding a four and a six off Karan's delivery. The tie set the stage for a second Super Over.

Second Super Over Nepal, batting first again, set a target of 18. Dipendra Singh Airee’s hit a six and a four and Paudel also made contributions off Kyle Klein's bowling.

The Netherlands countered with Scott Edwards’ two sixes and ODowd’s efforts, but Edwards’ dismissal on the final ball left them at 17-1, tying the score yet again.

Third Super Over In the decisive third Super Over, the Netherlands needed just one run to win. Michael Levitt sealed the deal with a six off Sandeep Lamichhane’s first ball.

Advertisement

Nepal’s response faltered as Zach Lion Cachet dismissed both Rohit Paudel and Rupesh Singh for ducks, securing a historic victory for the Netherlands.

Netizens react The cricketing world erupted on social media, with fans calling the match a “once-in-a-lifetime thriller.”

Advertisement