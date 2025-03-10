‘Never doubt Rohit Sharma’: Netizens laud Indian captain after winning Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma led India won second straight ICC event on Sunday as they defeated New Zealand in the finals of Champions Trophy 2025 to win the match. Kiwis had put together a total of 251 runs in their 50 overs which the Men in Blue chased down with 6 balls to spare. After the win, netizens were all praises for Indian captain Rohit Sharma going to the extent of calling him a ‘true gem’ and cheering when he decided to not retire after final clash.

Netizens react to India's Champions Trophy victory: “Absolutely sensational performance by Captain Rohit Sharma! He's truly a gem on the field. Such a pleasure to watch him play.” wrote one user on X

Meanwhile, another user highlighted some of the big decisions taken by Gautam Gambhir ahead of the Champions Trophy, stating, “3 big decisions by @GautamGambhir that changed everything: 1) Making Axar Patel bat at number 5, 2) Backing KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant, 3) Picking Varun Chakravarthy in the squad”

Yet another user posted two images side by side, one of Kiwis winning the World Test Championship against India in 2021 and the second of India winning the Champions Trophy on Sunday with the caption, “Revenge taken successfully”

“at the stroke of the midnight when the world sleeps we must wipe out thala history & shout rohit sharma is an unbeatable player & the goat captain.” Added another user

“Without Jasprit Bumrah Won an IPL Trophy ✅ Won an ICC Trophy ✅ Never Ever Doubt, Captain Rohit Sharma” Yet another user added

India win third ICC Champions Trophy: The Men in Blue were ably led at the top by captain Rohit Sharma, who played a valiant 76-run knock to put the Kiwis under pressure. After Rohit's dismissal, the batting was shaky, but Shreyas Iyer's 48-run knock and KL Rahul's 32* saw India over the line to win the Champions Trophy final with six balls to spare.