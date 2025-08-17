New England Patriots defeat Minnesota Vikings 20-12 in preseason; Henderson and Chism make key contributions

The New England Patriots secured a 20-12 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL preseason matchup on Saturday, driven by impressive performances from rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Efton Chism III. Both players scored touchdowns, further solidifying their cases for significant roles in the upcoming regular season.

Rookies in the spotlight TreVeyon Henderson, a second-round draft pick from Ohio State, continued to shine in the Patriots’ backfield. The national champion running back rushed for 20 yards on four carries, including an 8-yard touchdown during a two-drive stint with the first-team offense.

Henderson’s explosiveness was evident, building on his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown from the previous week. His performance in training camp and preseason games suggests he’s on track for a prominent role in New England’s offense.

Efton Chism III, an undrafted rookie from Eastern Washington, also made a strong case for a roster spot. Catching six passes for 71 yards from backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Chism’s highlight was a 12-yard touchdown reception on third-and-9. Breaking six tackle attempts, he powered into the end zone, showcasing resilience and skill. Following a 12-yard touchdown catch last week, Chism’s consistent play is putting pressure on the Patriots’ crowded wide receiver room, which includes stars like Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and Mack Hollins.

Patriots’ strategy and key absences The Patriots rested several key players, including four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL sustained during his time with the Houston Texans last season. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye started against a Vikings defense composed entirely of backups, completing 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards. However, his performance included a delay-of-game penalty and a near-interception dropped by Vikings’ Tavierre Thomas, indicating areas for growth.

Also Read | Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns rookie shines in NFL preseason debut

Vikings' strategy The Minnesota Vikings, led by coach Kevin O’Connell, opted for caution, resting all projected starters and several key backups. The team benefited from two days of joint practices with the Patriots.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy, a rookie who led a 12-play drive in the previous week’s game, observed from the sidelines. Sam Howell, acquired in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, struggled, completing just 1 of 5 passes with an interception under pressure.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who has impressed in camp, played the entire second half, going 15 for 27 for 156 yards. His final pass, a 13-yard attempt on the game’s last play, was intercepted in the end zone by Patriots’ Kyle Dugger, sealing New England’s victory.