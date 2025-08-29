New England Patriots set to release veteran safety Jabrill Peppers - Report

The New England Patriots are set to part ways with veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, according to a report in ESPN. This move will mark a significant shake-up in the team’s defensive backfield as they will finalize their roster for the 2025 season. Peppers is a nine-year NFL veteran and a key player in New England’s secondary for the past four seasons.

Jabrill Peppers' journey with the New England Patriots Jabrill Peppers has been a significant part of the Patriots’ defense since joining the team in 2022. Over his career, Peppers has played in 99 games, starting 85, and amassed 494 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and seven interceptions.

Despite his experience, Jabrill Peppers’ role in the New England Patriots’ new defensive system under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel began to shift during training camp.

Initially a starter, he was overtaken by six-year veteran Jaylinn Hawkins and 2025 fourth-round draft pick Craig Woodson, who emerged as the team’s top safeties. This transition signaled a change in defensive philosophy, with Peppers’ fit in the squad coming into question.

Contract details Jabrill Peppers is set to get $4.32 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract for the 2025 season for his release. Hawkins and Woodson will now lead the depth chart, with Kyle Dugger and Dell Pettus providing additional support.

The Patriots’ recent roster moves, including claiming quarterback Tommy DeVito off waivers and cutting wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, indicate a broader strategy of reshaping the team.

Signs of change in preseason Peppers’ departure may have been foreshadowed during the Patriots’ preseason finale on August 21, 2025. Unlike many established players who were rested, Peppers started the game, a possible indication that his roster spot was not secure. His performance in camp had been solid, but the emergence of Hawkins and Woodson likely influenced the coaching staff’s decision to move in a new direction.

What's next for Jabrill Peppers in his NFL journey At 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds, Peppers has built a reputation as a physical, versatile safety capable of impacting both the passing and running games. His 494 career tackles and seven interceptions highlight his ability to make plays across the field.