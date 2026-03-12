New England Patriots sign former Miami Dolphins linebacker KJ Britt to one-year deal in free agency move

The New England Patriots have added veteran experience to their linebacker corps, agreeing to terms with KJ Britt on a one-year contract. The move brings a 26-year-old defender familiar with the AFC East after his 2025 stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Britt becomes the latest addition to a Patriots defense looking to rebuild and add reliable pieces during the early stages of free agency. Coming off a season where he was a key special teams contributor in Miami, Britt offers depth at inside linebacker and proven hustle on coverage units.

KJ Britt's performance Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn, KJ Britt has built a strong career as a rotational player and special teams standout. Over five NFL seasons, he has appeared in 76 games with 16 starts, tallying 161 total tackles, three passes defensed, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

In 2025 with the Miami Dolphins, KJ Britt saw limited defensive action but made a big impact on special teams, logging 77 percent of the unit's snaps. He played just 14 percent of defensive snaps, highlighting his role as a core special teamer who can step in when needed on defense.

New England Patriots' strategy The New England Patriots' linebacker room now includes KJ Britt alongside players like Robert Spillane, Marte Mapu, Chad Muma, and others. At 26, Britt joins a group blending youth and experience, providing competition and insurance against injuries in a position that demands versatility.

Special teams strength and defensive depth for the New England Patriots rebuild This signing aligns with the New England Patriots' focus on building a tougher, more disciplined unit. KJ Britt's special teams reliability stands out; he is the type of player who rarely misses assignments and brings energy every week. While not a full-time starter on defense, his ability to contribute in sub-packages and against the run adds value without a big cap hit.

The one-year deal gives the New England Patriots flexibility to evaluate KJ Britt in their system while he competes for playing time. It's a low-risk move that addresses a need for depth, especially after recent roster changes.