New England Patriots sign QB Tommy DeVito, set to release WR Kendrick Bourne; all you need to know

The New England Patriots made significant roster moves to strengthen their quarterback depth and adjust their wide receiver group. They acquired former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito off waivers and are set to release veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after failing to secure a trade.

Tommy DeVito joins the Patriots’ Quarterback room Tommy DeVito will compete alongside starter Drake Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs. The New England Patriots had been searching for a third quarterback since releasing undrafted free agent Ben Wooldridge last week. DeVito’s standout performance in the preseason finale against New England, completing 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, likely caught the team’s attention.

Head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized the importance of the move, stating, “Just strengthening our roster, certainly at a premium position.” DeVito’s addition will bring depth to a critical role, especially after the Giants’ crowded quarterback room, which includes Russell Wilson, first-round pick Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston, left no space for him.

In addition to DeVito, the Patriots also claimed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods off waivers, further bolstering their roster.

Kendrick Bourne’s departure from New England Patriots To accommodate Tommy DeVito, the Patriots are set to release Kendrick Bourne, a nine-year veteran who has been a reliable target throughout his career. Bourne, who recorded 292 receptions for 3,714 yards and 22 touchdowns, was one of eight receivers on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. However, the team’s depth at the position, including stars like Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Mack Hollins, as well as rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, made Bourne expendable.

Kendrick Bourne’s best season came in 2021 under then-coordinator Josh McDaniels, when he posted 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His versatility across multiple receiver positions and excitement for McDaniels’ return this year made his release surprising. However, Bourne has not practiced since August 1 due to an injury but is expected to make a return.

Trade talks for Bourne, including interest from the Minnesota Vikings before they acquired Adam Thielen, did not materialize. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, where Bourne began his career from 2017 to 2020, are reportedly interested in a reunion. The 49ers are currently managing a thin receiver group, making Bourne a suitable option.