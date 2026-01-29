New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 60: Where to watch, TV channel, live stream, and key details

The NFL season has delivered one of the most unexpected finales in recent memory. Super Bowl 60 pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from 11 years ago. Back then, the Patriots clinched a dramatic 28-24 victory powered by Malcolm Butler's iconic goal-line interception. These two storied franchises are set to collide again at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8 (Sunday).
The New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks matchup promises high-stakes drama.
Seattle boasts a strong defense. QB Sam Darnold has been sharp, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in their NFC Championship win over the Rams. On the other hand, New England's defense under head coach Mike Vrabel has been elite in the playoffs, surrendering just 8.7 points per game. Rookie sensation Drake Maye, an MVP candidate, leads the offense despite a shoulder injury and heavy pressure from a shaky O-line that has allowed 15 sacks in three postseason games.
A Seahawks win would mark a full-circle redemption for Darnold, who once struggled famously against New England defenses. A Patriots triumph would etch their name deeper into history books.
The big game is set to begin at 6:30 PM ET. The broadcast will be available on NBC.
Fans without traditional cable have plenty of ways to catch the action live. Peacock will carry the full broadcast, including pregame and halftime shows. Notably, Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so viewers must subscribe to at least one month to access the game.
Additional live streaming services include DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV
