New Jersey Devils secure Luke Hughes with seven-year, $63M contract extension

The New Jersey Devils have solidified their defensive core by signing restricted free agent defenseman Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63,000,000 contract extension, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $9,000,000. The contract ensures that Hughes will remain a significant part of the team’s blue line through the 2032-33 season. Notably, the 22-year-old is set to join the Devils for practice on Thursday.
(More to follow)
