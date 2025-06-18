New Orleans Pelicans acquire No 23 pick in 2025 NBA draft and Mojave King in trade with Indiana Pacers; check details

The New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers have finalized a trade that will bring a change in their draft plans and financial flexibility. According to the deal, announced by the NBA on Tuesday, the Pelicans have acquired the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the draft rights to Mojave King, while the Pacers regain their 2026 first-round pick and clear salary cap space.

Details of the trade "The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the draft rights to Mojave King from Indiana in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (originally acquired by New Orleans via Toronto)," the NBA released in a statement.

Interestingly, this 2026 pick originally belonged to the Pacers but was sent to the Toronto Raptors in the previous season when they traded for Pascal Siakam. However, Toronto sent that pick to New Orleans in a trade for Brandon Ingram.

Who is Mojave King? The deal also brings Mojave King to the Pacers. The 23-year-old King, originally from New Zealand, was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Before entering the NBA, he appeared in 30 games for the G League Ignite, averaging 25.1 minutes, 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of .413. Most recently, King competed for the Tauranga Whai in New Zealand’s NBL.

How is the deal beneficial for the New Orleans Pelicans? For the Pelicans, this deal means they now have two first-round picks in the 2025 draft, happening on June 25-26. They already had the No. 7 pick, and now they have also added No. 23. This gives them more chances to draft young players or use these picks to make other trades. They also got Mojave King, a 23-year-old guard who could grow into a solid player.