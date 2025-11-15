New Orleans Pelicans fire head coach Willie Green after dismal 2-10 start

The New Orleans Pelicans made a shocking move on Saturday (November 15), parting ways with head coach Willie Green just 12 games into the 2025-26 NBA season. Here are all the details about the decision.

Why did the Pelicans fire Willie Green? The New Orleans Pelicans sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-10 record, including blowout losses and a recent 118-104 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Persistent injuries have crippled the roster, turning high expectations into frustration.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars explained the tough call, “After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach,” Dumars said.

“I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I am sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Team owner Gayle Benson backed the move, stating: “As I have stated, Joe Dumars is in charge of basketball operations decisions, and as one of the best basketball minds in the business, I trust him to make the right decisions for our franchise.”

Willie Green's tenure in New Orleans Pelicans Willie Green took over in 2021 as a first-time head coach after assisting with championship teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. He compiled a 150-190 regular-season record over four-plus seasons.

His highlights included two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024, both ending in first-round exits. The 2023-24 season brought 49 wins, the most since the franchise's early days in New Orleans. However, the team never advanced far, and injuries often derailed momentum.

The injury crisis Injuries have plagued the Pelicans relentlessly. Star forward Zion Williamson has missed recent games with a left hamstring strain, a recurring issue over the years. Guard Dejounte Murray remains sidelined, recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in January 2025 during the previous season.

These absences left Green coaching depleted lineups, with key players like Williamson rarely sharing the court with others at full strength. The current roster struggles offensively and defensively without its core talent.