New Orleans Pelicans trade CJ McCollum to Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole in four-player deal - Reports

The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans have finalized a significant trade, intending to reshape their rosters. The Wizards will send guard Jordan Poole, forward Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Pelicans. The Wizards, on the other hand, will receive veteran guard CJ McCollum, forward-center Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick, according to reports.

Trade details Washington Wizards will get - CJ McCollum

Kelly Olynyk

Future second-round pick

The New Orleans Pelicans get - Jordan Poole

Saddiq Bey

2025 second-round pick (No. 40)

Vision for the Washington Wizards The Washington Wizards, coming off an underwhelming 18-64 season, will be aiming for a strong rebuild. By acquiring McCollum and Olynyk, both on expiring contracts for the 2025-26 season, Washington will gain veteran leadership without long-term financial commitments.

McCollum, the 33-year-old will bring consistency, averaging 21.1 points per game over 10 consecutive seasons. His $30.67 million cap hit and Olynyk’s $13.45 million cap hit will come off the books in 2026, giving the Wizards significant cap space to pursue high-profile free agents or extend their young talent. Olynyk, 34, will provide versatility as a forward-center. After joining the Pelicans in a February trade, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 20 games. His remarkable skills will complement Washington’s young roster, including their No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, set for June 25 at Barclays Center.

Vision for the New Orlean Pelicans For New Orleans, acquiring Jordan Poole will be advantageous. The 26-year-old guard bounced back in 2024-25, posting a career-high 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 37.8% from three. However, his $31.85 million and $34.04 million salaries over the next two seasons are a significant investment for a team that finished 21-61. Poole’s gameplay could pair well with the Pelicans’ core, but his contract limits their flexibility.

Saddiq Bey, also 26, adds depth but is recovering from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2024-25 season. His $20 million contract over three years is a low-risk addition, while the No. 40 pick offers draft capital for future moves.

