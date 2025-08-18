New Orleans Saints QB competition: Has Tyler Shough taken lead?

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a heated quarterback competition as the 2025 NFL season approaches, with rookie Tyler Shough and second-year player Spencer Rattler vying for the starting role, alongside third-year quarterback Jake Haener as a less likely contender. Following the unexpected retirement of Derek Carr, the Saints are looking for a new leader under center, and the battle between these young quarterbacks has drawn significant attention.

A tight race under Kellen Moore’s watch Head coach Kellen Moore has emphasized a process-driven approach to selecting the Saints’ starting quarterback. “We are in a good spot with those guys, but we need to see consistency,” Moore said in a recent press conference. “It’s about who can take command and do it week in and week out.” Moore’s focus on consistency highlights the importance of the quarterbacks proving they can reliably lead the offense. With two preseason games already played, the competition remains tight.

Preseason opener: Shough shines, Rattler struggles In the Saints’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 10, Shough outplayed Rattler, setting the stage for increased buzz around the rookie. Shough, who entered in the second quarter, completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, including a highlight-reel 54-yard touchdown pass to Mason Tipton. Despite a costly pick-six, Shough showed resilience, bouncing back quickly to lead a scoring drive.

“It felt good to get out there and lead the offense,” Shough said post-game. “Of course, there are things to clean up, but I am focused on learning and getting better each game.”

Rattler, who started the game, struggled to find a rhythm, completing 7 of 11 passes for 53 yards and suffering three sacks, including a fumble that led to a Chargers field goal. “I didn’t play how I wanted, but I am going to keep working to get better,” Rattler admitted.

Preseason week 2 In the second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 17, Shough got the start, a sign that the coaching staff wanted to give him a closer look with the first-team offense. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards and led a field goal drive, but couldn’t find the end zone. While Shough’s performance was efficient, it lacked the explosive plays that defined his debut. Rattler, playing in the second half, completed 16 of 21 passes for 173 yards, with a 45-yard completion to Mason Tipton, but threw one interception. His performance showed improvement from Week 1, keeping the competition close. Haener, who also saw limited snaps, remains a longshot in the race.

