New Orleans Saints release veteran WR Brandin Cooks; check details

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The 32-year-old, who returned home to the Big Easy on a lucrative deal just months ago, will hit waivers and become a free agent if unclaimed.

Advertisement

Brandin Cooks' disappointing return to the New Orleans Saints Brandin Cooks signed a two-year contract worth up to $13 million in March, aiming to recapture the magic of his early days in New Orleans. Drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. But this homecoming fell flat. Through the first half of the 2025 season, Cooks ranked a distant fifth on the team in receptions, managing just 19 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

His deal included incentives tied to receptions, receiving touchdowns, snap counts, and yardage milestones, none of which he touched. For a receiver once known for stretching defenses, this output felt like a shadow of his prime.

A storied career hits a crossroads Over 12 pro seasons, Brandin Cooks has racked up 729 receptions, 9,697 receiving yards, and 60 touchdown grabs, a resume that screams Pro Bowl caliber. After the New Orleans Saints traded him to the New England Patriots in the 2017 offseason for a first-round pick, Cooks thrived in stints with the Rams, Texans, and Cowboys, proving his route-running wizardry across the league.

Advertisement

Now, at 32, he is a free agent with plenty left in the tank. Teams eyeing a veteran presence for their wideout room could add him. Whether he lands with a contender chasing a Super Bowl run or seeks a fresh start in a pass-heavy offense is something to watch for.

Saints' receiver room after Brandin Cooks' release This isn't the first goodbye for New Orleans' wideouts this year. At the trade deadline, the Saints shipped rising star Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks, netting picks in return as they pivot toward youth and cap space. Cooks' exit compounds the shakeup.

General Manager Mickey Loomis faces tough choices ahead. The Saints are sitting at 4-6 and clinging to wild-card hopes. As the waiver process begins, all eyes turn to potential suitors.