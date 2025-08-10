New York Giants’ preseason win: Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart shine in 34-25 victory over Buffalo Bills

The New York Giants began their preseason with a thrilling 34-25 win against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, showcasing the talents of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and rookie sensation Jaxson Dart.

In just one half, the duo provided a glimpse into the Giants’ potential for the present and future, looking to rebound from a disappointing 3-14 season.

Russell Wilson’s steady hand sets the tone Russell Wilson, the New York Giants’ anticipated starter for the regular season, demonstrated why he remains a reliable force. Leading the team’s quick-strike passing attack, the 36-year-old was nearly flawless, completing 6 of 7 passes for 28 yards.

His efficient performance guided the Giants on an opening drive that culminated in a 53-yard field goal by Graham Gano. His ability to manage the game offers stability for a Giants offense that ranked a dismal 30th in yards per play in the previous season.

Jaxson Dart's remarkable debut Rookie Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ first-round pick out of Ole Miss, impressed fans with his brilliant play. Selected 25th overall after the Giants traded three draft picks to secure him, Dart showcased his arm strength and mobility.

He completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards, including a pinpoint 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who hauled in the ball at the goal line, outpacing defender Dane Jackson.

Dart’s dual-threat ability shone through with a 19-yard scramble up the middle, setting up a 50-yard Gano field goal.

He capped his impressive half with a seven-play, 36-yard drive that ended in a 51-yard field goal.

Second-half fireworks seal the win The game remained competitive, with four lead changes in the second half. Giants backup kicker Jude McAtamney delivered the decisive blow, nailing a 42-yard field goal with 7:13 left.

Third-string quarterback Jameis Winston contributed, going 7 of 11 for 62 yards, including a 7-yard completion to Gunner Olszewski.

Tommy DeVito closed out the game, completing 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to Jonathan Ward.

For the Bills, third-stringer Mike White threw two second-half touchdown passes, including a 39-yard strike to KJ Hamler. Despite their efforts, Bills couldn’t overcome the Giants’ balanced attack.

Buffalo Bills’ quarterback depth and kicking concerns With NFL MVP Josh Allen resting, Buffalo’s primary backup, Mitch Trubisky, went 9 of 13 for 138 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox.

A 58-yard completion to Tyrell Shavers set up a 24-yard field goal by newly signed kicker Caden Davis, who filled in for the injured Tyler Bass.

What's next? The New York Giants will head into two joint practices with the New York Jets before hosting them on Saturday.

