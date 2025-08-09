New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills 2025 Preseason NFL game: Where to watch, key details and more insights

The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will face each other in an exciting 2025 NFL preseason matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This interstate clash is a highly anticipated start to the preseason, offering fans a glimpse of both teams’ strategies, new talent, and preparations for the upcoming regular season.

New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills game details The Giants vs Bills preseason game is scheduled for Saturday (August 9) and is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Fans can expect to see the Giants’ revamped quarterback roster in action, including rookie Jaxson Dart. This early preseason matchup is a chance for both teams to test their strategies and give younger players valuable game time.

Streaming Options for Giants vs Bills For fans looking to watch the Giants vs Bills game online, several streaming services offer access to the game, whether you’re in the New York area or watching from afar. The live streaming will be available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling, and NFL+.

How to watch the NFL game on TV? For those with cable or access to local channels, the game will air on WNBC 4 NY for viewers in the New York area. Out-of-market fans can tune into NFL Network to catch the action.

Key players to watch New York Giants The Giants’ quarterback situation is a major storyline. Rookie Jaxson Dart will be in the limelight. Veteran quarterbacks and other young prospects may also rotate in, offering a glimpse of the team’s depth.

Keep an eye on the Giants’ offensive line and defensive front, as they aim to establish dominance early in the preseason.

Buffalo Bills For the Bills, expect to see backups and rookies take the field as starters, like Josh Allen, may see limited action. Look for emerging talent in the Bills’ receiving corps and secondary. The Bills’ coaching staff will likely test new defensive schemes, making this a great chance to see their adaptability against the Giants’ offense.

Historical context The Giants and Bills have a storied history, most notably their Super Bowl XXV matchup in 1991, where the Giants edged out a 20-19 victory in one of the most iconic games in NFL history.

While today’s preseason game doesn’t carry the same stakes, it’s a chance for both teams to renew their rivalry and set the tone for the 2025 season.