New York Jets release WR Allen Lazard after three-year stint; check details

The New York Jets have parted ways with wide receiver Allen Lazard, effectively drawing the curtain on the remnants of their Aaron Rodgers experiment. The 30-year-old pass-catcher, who had become a healthy scratch in four recent games and had no consistent role on offense, requested his release to pursue opportunities with a playoff-contending team. The Jets, struggling with a 3-11 season, granted the wish as they shift focus to developing their emerging talent.

This decision marks the end of a high-stakes gamble that soured quickly. Lazard's arrival was part of the Jets' aggressive push to convince Rodgers to join from Green Bay in 2023, where the duo had built a solid rapport over five years. But injuries, inconsistency, and a fractured offense left Lazard on the sidelines, unable to justify his hefty price tag.

Allen Lazard's performance When Allen Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million deal in free agency, expectations soared. He was seen as the reliable target to complement star Garrett Wilson and ease Rodgers' transition to the Big Apple.

However, reality hit hard. In his Jets debut season, Lazard managed just 46 catches for 439 yards and four scores amid Rodgers' Achilles tear that sidelined him for the year. Last offseason, with Rodgers' own exit looming, Lazard seemed destined for the door. Instead, he restructured his contract, slashing his salary by $8.75 million to stick around. The Jets voided the final year, making him a free agent after 2025 anyway.

Over three underwhelming campaigns, Lazard tallied 70 receptions, 911 yards, and eight touchdowns. This year, he registered 10 grabs for 70 yards and one TD on a scant 250 snaps.

New York Jets' strategy The New York Jets' front office, under general manager Joe Douglas, is prioritizing evaluation over nostalgia. With Lazard's role shrinking, he hadn't suited up consistently since midseason. The team is auditioning promising rookies like Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, and Isaiah Williams. These young players are getting reps to build the core for 2026.

Head coach Aaron Glenn emphasized the rebuild's urgency, especially with top receiver Garrett Wilson sidelined by knee surgery.

What's next for Lazard? Allen Lazard's camp views the cut as a launchpad. At 30, he has still got speed and savvy, eyeing spots on teams like the Chiefs or Bengals hungry for veteran depth. His Packers tenure, 223 catches, 2,762 yards, 21 TDs, proves he thrives in the right system.