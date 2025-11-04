New York Jets send Star CB Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis Colts in blockbuster deadline deal

The New York Jets have agreed to trade elite cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts just hours before the NFL 2025 trade deadline. The deal, confirmed by multiple insiders, sees the Colts parting with two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027) and promising wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 draft. This move will reshape both franchises, boosting the Colts' defense while giving the Jets a haul of future assets amid a dismal season.
(More to follow)
