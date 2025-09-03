New York Jets' star guard Alijah Vera-Tucker faces season-threatening arm injury; check details

The New York Jets have suffered a huge blow before the beginning of their 2025 season. Alijah Vera-Tucker, a significant part of the team’s offensive line and newly named team captain, has sustained a potentially serious arm injury that could jeopardize his entire season. The 26-year-old was set for a breakout year after a strong training camp. However, now his immediate future has become uncertain as he may need surgery.

Impact on the offensive line of the New York Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been a significant performer. Known for his versatility and dominance in the run game, he was expected to anchor the Jets’ offensive line at right guard.

“He is a great player, and hopefully at some point we can try to talk and get something done,” head coach Aaron Glenn said during training camp, signaling the team’s desire to secure Vera-Tucker long-term.

His performance in 2024, where he played 15 games after battling injuries in 2022 (torn triceps) and 2023 (torn Achilles), showcased his talent, making this latest setback even more disheartening.

Impact on the Jets’ lineup The potential loss of Vera-Tucker is a significant challenge for the Jets’ offensive strategy, which relies heavily on a strong running game and solid protection for their quarterback.

The team does have contingency plans, with center Joe Tippmann likely to slide to right guard and veteran Josh Myers, signed this offseason, stepping in at center. While this reshuffling is expected to keep the line functional, it sacrifices depth, which could be problematic over a 17-game season.

The Jets’ offensive line has been a work in progress for years, and losing their best lineman could disrupt their momentum heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Impacted on the captaincy Just days before the injury news broke, Vera-Tucker expressed gratitude for being voted one of six team captains.

“I told the guys I really appreciate them for voting me as a captain,” he said.

“That’s special to me, especially when it’s the team voting for you … it’s the best feeling. I’m grateful for it,” he added.

His history of overcoming injuries, including season-ending triceps and Achilles issues, highlights his determination, but this arm injury poses a new challenge.