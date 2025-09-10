New York Jets to release Xavier Gipson after costly fumble in loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

The New York Jets are set to part ways with return specialist Xavier Gipson following a heartbreaking defeat. The decision has come after his critical fumble on a kickoff return during the team's 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Week 1 game.

The Jets are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season opener and are prioritizing ball security as they gear up for the rest of the 2025 NFL campaign.

What happened during the match between the Jets and the Steelers? Sunday's matchup at Acrisure Stadium was a nail-biter, with the New York Jets leading 26-24 in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell stripped the ball from Gipson on the ensuing kickoff, marking the game's first and only turnover. The Steelers capitalized immediately, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wideout Calvin Austin III for an 18-yard touchdown pass just two plays later. That score flipped the lead to 31-26 with 14:07 remaining, shifting the momentum.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sealed the victory with a 60-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell, handing the New York Jets their first loss of the year. Xavier Gipson, who had been handling return duties, was limited to special teams in the game and couldn't recover from the mishap.

Aaron Glenn after the game Head coach Aaron Glenn expressed, "Man, we can't have turnovers," Glenn said. "We can't do it. We have to be a more disciplined team... That's something that will be addressed. You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games."

Glenn later pinpointed turnovers as the pivotal factor, stating, "The one thing to me that turned this game" was the fumble, adding that the team can't afford them moving forward.

Xavier Gipson's Jets tenure to end abruptly Xavier Gipson joined the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2023 season, bringing versatility as a wide receiver and returner. Over his career with the team, he recorded 27 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown. His most memorable moment came in Week 1 of 2023, when he returned a punt for a walk-off touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills, ironically, the same game where Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending Achilles injury just before his Jets debut.