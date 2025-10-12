New York Jets vs Denver Broncos: Garrett Wilson’s halftime outburst at head coach Aaron Glenn caught on camera | Watch

In a heated NFL Week 6 matchup in London on October 12, the New York Jets trailed the Denver Broncos 10-6 at halftime, and frustrations erupted for star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Cameras captured Wilson in an animated exchange with head coach Aaron Glenn as they headed to the locker room, spotlighting the Jets’ offensive woes in their quest for a first win of the season.

Advertisement

What happened during the first half? The New York Jets’ offense struggled, amassing only 32 total yards. Quarterback Justin Fields completed just five passes for 17 yards, and Wilson, the team’s top receiver, was targeted twice, catching one pass for two yards.

The final drive of the half was particularly frustrating: a 10-play, 31-yard effort that featured a bold fake punt but ended with a short pass to Josh Reynolds and a failure to snap another play before time expired.

Garret Wilson’s sideline frustration As halftime began, Wilson was visibly upset, engaging in a passionate discussion with Glenn about the team’s conservative strategy and his limited role. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, who entered the game with 33 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns, appeared to be voicing concerns about the offense’s lack of creativity.

Advertisement

Watch video